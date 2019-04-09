DENVER —

In today’s edition of “dogs with jobs,” meet Sci, Cash and Samson.

These smart dogs are part of Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s K9 pilot program, which relies on donations and uses Sci, Cash and Samson to locate animals, evidence, suspects and protect officers.

It’s a big job, and the K9’s handlers met with the media on Tuesday to show off what CPW’s latest additions can do.

Sci

Breed: Dutch Shepherd

Specialty: Sniffing out poachers

Sci, who is named after Safari Club International (which donated money to buy and train him), is an expert at sniffing out game in places it shouldn’t be -- allowing him to find illegal poachers in far less time than it would take a wildlife officer to sniff out a vehicle.

Cash

Breed: Black lab

Specialty: Finding the boreal toad and black-footed ferret

Cash doesn’t just help officers track down bad guys in his post with the Red Feather Lakes District in Larimer County. He also is trained to detect the scent of two endangered species: the boreal toad and black-footed ferret.

Samson

Breed: Belgian malinois

Specialty: Keeping bears in check

Samson came to CPW courtesy a grant from the Ben Roethlisberger Foundation. He works in Park County, and in addition to being able to sniff out nine types of animals, he also helps with bear “hard releases.” This essentially involves deterring bears from getting near humans by making the animals associate it with having a rough time.

