CPW officers rescue elk, remove fencing tangled in antlers

The elk was spotted in the middle of a busy intersection in Estes Park Tuesday.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers removed about 30 feet of fencing that was tangled around the antlers of a bull elk in Estes Park Tuesday.

CPW said around 11 a.m., a resident reported seeing the elk, with fencing caught in its antlers, on the highway. Around 12:45 p.m., CPW officers found the elk in the middle of a busy intersection between Highway 7 and Highway 36. Police officers helped stop traffic and get the elk out of the intersection.

CPW officers then tranquilized the elk and removed about 30 feet of fencing from its antlers. Around 2:30 p.m., with the fencing removed, they woke the elk up from the sedation and it ran off.

CPW said wildlife officers did not see any serious injuries. They said the elk was exhausted, but they believe it will make a full recovery.

“Land managers rope off areas to try to prevent elk from damaging them,” District Wildlife Manager Clayton Brossart said in a news release. “It is an aspect of the landscape and shows the intersection of humans and wildlife in our urban interface. We were grateful for the opportunity to free the elk of the fencing on its antlers and remove it from the dangerous intersection. We also want to thank the local residents who reported this to us immediately, so we were able to have a quick response and freed the elk without it sustaining any serious injury.”