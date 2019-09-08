COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Thursday afternoon responded to a report of an "aggressive bear" after a hiker said it confronted him on a trail in the Red Rock Canyon Open Space on the west side of Colorado Springs.

CPW in a news release said the hiker and his two dogs were 100 yards up the trail when the confrontation happened.

The hiker told CPW one of his dogs, a Labrador, bolted when it heard something in a bush, pulling its leash out of the hiker's hand.

Then, the hiker said he and his other dog, a Puggle-mix breed, were confronted by a cinnamon-colored bear he estimated at 150 pounds, the release states.

The hiker said the bear went after his smaller dog, which was still on its leash, so he kicked the bear in the head to stop it from attacking his pet.

The hiker said he fell during the commotion, kicked the bear again, stood up and threw rocks at it. The release says the bear then turned and walked down the trail and disappeared. The bear never bit or clawed the hiker or his dogs.

The city of Colorado Springs closed all nearby trails at the suggestion of CPW officers.

CPW also called in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) team, which helps CPW manage conflicts caused by wildlife for the protection of public health and safety. CPW said they intend to track the bear, and if it is found, the bear will be euthanized because it poses an imminent threat to human health and safety. The public is asked to avoid the area until the search ends.

>> More Bear Aware tips can be found here and specific suggestions about hiking in bear country are at this link.



>> For questions about city trail closures, please call Vanessa Zink, senior communications specialist for Colorado Springs, at 719-491-0363.

