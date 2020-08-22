Lack of oxygen killing fish at Sloan's Lake

Denver Parks and Recreation estimates more than a thousand have died this week.

DENVER — Extremely low water levels combined with hot weather is killing the fish at Sloan's Lake.

According to Denver Department of Parks and Recreation spokesperson Cynthia Karvaski, the hot temperatures are causing the water to hold less of the dissolved oxygen the fish need.

Karvaski said Parks and Rec employees first noticed it on Wednesday, estimating about 400 fish had died at that point.

Now, she estimates that number to be over 1,000.

Karvaski said fish die-offs to this magnitude are unusual. Similar die-offs were seen in 2015 and 2007, she said.

Now, crews are working to remove the dead fish, Karvaski said. Crews were out picking up fish Saturday, some from the shore and others from a boat.

Karvaski said the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment will be continuing to monitor the health and safety of the lake.