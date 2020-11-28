WATCH: Bucks battle outside a home in Castle Pines

9NEWS viewer Chris Ludeman shared his video of two deer facing off on Thanksgiving.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — It's mating season for mule deer in Colorado, and the bucks have a one-track mind as they compete for the attention of does.

Deer in rut can be especially aggressive. Case in point: these two battling bucks caught on camera in Castle Pines.

9NEWS viewer Chris Ludeman shared the video he took over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Ludeman shot the video from inside the safety of a home, which is the smart thing to do in this situation. An mule deer buck can reach upwards of 300 pounds, with sharp antlers and a powerful kick.

Bucks that are in rut can get agitated by any other animal, object or person that appears to pose a challenge.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that anyone who lives in an area with lots of deer should take precautions. Stay well away from deer, and don't try to get close for a selfie.

Dogs can become a target of an aggressive buck, so it's good to keep those furry friends on a leash and never let them chase after deer or other wildlife, CPW says.

CPW also asks people to remove items from their yards in which a deer could become entangled, including hammocks, sports nets, swings, lawn chairs and tomato cages.

The mating season last until about mid-December.