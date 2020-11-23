Officers looking for man who shot and killed mule deer in JeffCo park

Jefferson County Open Space and Colorado Parks & Wildlife are investigating after a buck mule deer was shot in Deer Creek Canyon Park.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — State and county wildlife officers are looking for tips that would lead them to a man who illegally shot and killed a deer in Jefferson County.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) said the shooting happened on Thursday, Nov. 19 at around 9 a.m.

A man driving a dark-colored truck parked in a pull-off on Deer Creek Canyon Road near Grizzly Drive and shot the buck, CPW officials said.

The buck was found in Deer Creek Canyon Park, which is managed by Jefferson County Open Space.

Hunting, openly carrying guns and discharging firearms are all prohibited at Deer Creek Canyon Park, CPW said.

CPW wildlife officers ask anyone who may have information about the shooting to call their Denver office at 303-291-7227. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or through email at game.thief@state.co.us.