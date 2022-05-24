Denver Animal Shelter reduces adoption fee to $5

The animal shelter said it has seen a 35% increase in surrendered pets compared to this time in 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) announced it is temporarily reducing its pet adoption fee to $5 as shelters across the metro area face a capacity crisis.

So far this year, DAS said it has seen a 35% increase in surrendered pets compared to the same timeframe in 2019.

DAS said dogs and small animals, in particular, have been dropped off at higher rates.

> Video above from May 2021: Animal shelters dealing with people returning pets after the pandemic.

DAS urges anyone looking to add a pet, including small animals, adopt from a local shelter instead of a pet store. DAS currently has several small animals for adoption including turtles, guinea pigs, gerbils and hamsters.

If owning a pet isn't possible, becoming a foster parent is another option.

Foster parents keep animals for short periods of time (usually ranging from a few weeks to a few months), giving pets a break from life in a kennel.

“The team at the Denver Animal Shelter provides the best care possible for all animals that come through our doors. As the number of pets in our care continues to grow, we’re asking for help from our community,” said DAS Shelter Services Manager Meghan Dillmore. “While we do everything in our power to find homes for every animal, we’re not always successful. If you are looking to rehome your pet because you think someone else could give it a better life, please reconsider. At this time, the best place for your pet is with you.”

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.