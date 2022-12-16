Denver Animal Shelter offering 'foster fail' special

The program would give some of the shelter dogs a break during the holidays.

DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) is looking for their next "foster fail" volunteers.

The foster-to-adopt program allows people to see if they could accommodate bringing a dog into their hectic life. People who are approved to foster can bring home and care for a pet while they're waiting to be adopted.

If the person can't let go of their foster, the shelter said that's great. That's their ultimate hope.

The shelter covers all of the supplies including food, toys, a harness and medical care to help the dog ease into the foster home.

To sweeten the deal, DAS is offering its Home for the Holidays Foster-to-Adopt special. People who foster and choose to adopt one of the dogs in the program, could do so for the reduced adoption rate of $20.22.

Check out the dogs available in the foster-to-adopt program in the photo gallery below.

If you would like to become a foster, you can sign up here.

If dogs aren't your thing, check out the shelter's other adoptable animals here.

