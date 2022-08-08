Denver Animal Shelter reduces fees on animal adoptions through August

The animal shelter announced Monday that it is cutting its adoption fees in half as part of a national "Clear the Shelters" pet adoption and donation campaign.

DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) announced Monday that it will cut its adoption fees in half for all its animals through August as part of a national "Clear the Shelters" pet donation and adoption campaign.

The event teams up NBC/Telemundo television stations, including 9NEWS, with local animal shelters and rescues to help find loving homes for animals and raise critical funds to support their work.

Regular adoption prices at DAS range from $15 for small animals to $170 for puppies. Through August, people can expect to pay half that. According to a press release, adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, vaccines and a one-year license.

About 75 animals are available for adoption. Approximately another 270 animals are featured in their lost pets section and may eventually come up for adoption.

Adoptions made during this special event go through a standard adoption process to make sure both pets and people find the right fit.

A list of the current furry friends available for adoption can be found on the DAS website.

Since its inception in 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped more than 700,000 pets find new homes. Last year, the campaign led to more than 140,000 adoptions and raised more than $500,000.

9NEWS will broadcast a "Clear the Shelters" program at 6 p.m. Sept. 3. The program will also air on KTVD at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8.

To adopt or donate, people can visit cleartheshelters.com or they can donate directly on the DAS website.

Below are Fraiser and Charleston, two of the many four-legged furry friends looking for a home.

