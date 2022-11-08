Denver animal protection offering free pit bull permits

In Denver, owners of pit bulls and some other terriers are required to get a permit for the dogs to be legally allowed in the city.

DENVER — Pit bull owners in Denver can get a required permit for their dog for free, thanks to an effort to promote and increase registrations in the city.

In Denver, anyone who owns an American pit bull terrier, an American Staffordshire terrier or a Staffordshire bull terrier is required to get a permit for their dog.

> In the video above, a veterinarian comments on common myths about pit bulls.

From 1 to 3 p.m. each day, anyone who owns one of those breeds can bring their dog to the Denver Animal Shelter to get an evaluation. The process takes about 45 minutes and usually costs $25.

If animal protection officers identify the dog as a restricted breed, the owner must get a permit (usually $30) and a Denver pet license (usually $15). Both the permit and license will also be free.

The free permits are available for only a limited time, according to the city, but it's not clear exactly how long.

Owners must renew their permits for three years. If there are no violations involving their dogs during that timeframe, owners may request to be removed from the breed-restricted requirements.

Denver Animal Protection is offering the free permits after they were given a $10,000 grant from nonprofit Petco Love to promote and increase the number of pit bull registrations in the city.

Denver voters overturned the city's 31-year-old pit bull ban in 2020. Since the law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, the city has permitted 441 dogs.

According to Denver’s election results page, 64% of voters were in favor of overturning the ban and 35% were against it.

Pit bull owners who are applying for a permit will be required to provide:

Name and address of the owner or keeper where the pit bull will be located

Names and addresses of two people who may be contacted in the event of an emergency involving the pit bull

An accurate description of the pit bull and recent photograph

Proof the dog is neutered or spayed, or proof of a DAP intact permit that allows the dog to remain unaltered

Proof that the animal has had a registered microchip implanted

Proof that the animal has a current rabies vaccination

Proof that the animal has a city license

If you're looking to add a pit bull to your family, there are many available to adopt through the Denver Animal Shelter. Permit and licensing fees are included in the adoption.