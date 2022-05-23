New Denver Sheriff canine needs your help picking a name

Those who help pick the winning name will be entered to attend a meet-and-greet with the new K-9.

DENVER — The Denver Sheriff Department (DSD) is asking for the community's help to pick a name for its newest K-9.

The pup is a 1-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer from the Netherlands. DSD said its new canine will be trained in explosive detection.

DSD said those who pick the winning name (majority wins) will be in the running as one of 20 people randomly chosen to attend, along with their family, a meet-and-greet with the new K-9.

The public can vote from names chosen by the DSD K-9 Unit online here.

The contest will close at midnight Tuesday, May 24.

K9 Naming Contest_Youtube Have you voted yet? Give this pup a name! Find out what kind of dog our newest K9 is, what he's training to do (yes, he's a he!), and pick your favorite name. Pick the name with the most votes and you might get a chance to meet him! VOTE HERE: https://buff.ly/3wz2VFe. Posted by Denver Sheriff Department on Sunday, May 22, 2022

Have you voted yet? Give this pup a name! Find out what kind of dog our newest K9 is, what he's training to do (yes, he's a he!), and pick your favorite name. You might get a chance to meet him! VOTE HERE: https://t.co/4X0PduAX3d.#DSDEst1902 #WorkingDogsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/dsh2EEUF5i — Denver Sheriff (@DenverSheriff) May 23, 2022

