Denver Zoo animals among the first to get COVID vaccine

DENVER — Some animals housed at the Denver Zoo will begin receiving vaccinations against COVID-19, the zoo said Tuesday on its Facebook page.

According to the post, the zoo's primates and carnivores will be up first to receive a vaccine that is specifically made for animals.

They'll be getting the Zoetis vaccine. Zoetis is an American pharmaceutical company that makes drugs for pets and livestock. According to its website, the Oakland Zoo was the first to use the experimental drug in its large cats and bears to protect them from the virus. That zoo got its first shipment on June 29.

According to the drugmaker, tigers, black bears, grizzly bears, mountain lions and ferrets are at the highest risk to get the virus.

The vaccine has been authorized for experimental use on a case-by-case basis by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Denver Zoo said it was recently approved.

"The safety and well-being of our animals is always a top priority at Denver Zoo, and there is evidence that primates, carnivores and other mammals can be affected by COVID-19," the zoo said on Facebook.

Vaccinations are a routine part of animal care and, according to the zoo, many of the animals set to receive the vaccine first have been trained to voluntarily participate in injections.

Each animal will be closely monitored once they receive their doses.

