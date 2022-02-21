Denver Zoo closed 2 days due to forecasted extreme cold

The zoo said most of the animals will need to stay indoors for their safety and comfort during the cold snap.

DENVER — The Denver Zoo will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday of this week due to forecasted extreme cold temperatures.

"The majority of our animals will need to remain in their indoor habitats for their safety and comfort, and we will therefore not be able to provide an optimal daytime experience for our guests," the zoo said in a Facebook post.

Temperatures will likely drop below zero at least twice this week, with consistently below-freezing temperatures likely for three straight days from Tuesday through Friday.

Wind chills in Denver will likely drop below zero from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning.

In addition to that, Denver will get 4 to 8 inches of snow, with the majority of it falling on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Parts of the mountains could get feet of snow from this system as well.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.