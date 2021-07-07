'Beloved' Denver Zoo seal euthanized after declining health

Kim the harbor seal was euthanized after a significant decline in her health, according to the zoo.

DENVER — Kim, a harbor seal at Denver Zoo, has died at 33.

Denver Zoo announced Monday that Kim was euthanized last week following a "significant decline in her health."

"Kim's appetite and activity levels decreased significantly over the last few weeks and Kim's keepers and our veterinarians could not determine a cause," said a statement from Denver Zoo. "They attempted to treat her symptoms, but Kim's health continued to decline. At the age of 33, Kim lived far beyond the average life expectancy for her species."

According to her Denver Zoo keepers, Kim loved live fish enrichment, puzzle feeders and taking naps in the pool skimmers where the bubbles came out.

"Even in a barn full of sea lions, Kim most definitely held her own and showed those sea lions who's boss," said the zoo.

"Kim was a sweet, smart and spunky seal who was a beloved member of Denver Zoo. She will be dearly missed by keepers, staff, volunteers and guests."

We're saddened to share that Kim, our 33-year-old harbor seal, was humanely euthanized last week after a significant decline in her health. Kim's appetite and activity levels decreased significantly over the last few weeks our vets couldn't determine a cause. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/PahagGwUrw — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) August 2, 2021

