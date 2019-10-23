DENVER, Colorado — Denver Zoo announced its newest giraffe died Tuesday after a medical procedure.

Kazi, a 2-year-old reticulated giraffe, was brought to Denver from the Milwaukee Zoo last month.

Zoo officials said the surgical procedure went well, but Kazi started breathing abnormally as he was coming out of anesthesia. Kazi then stopped breathing.

Vet staff tried everything they could to get Kazi breathing again, including reintubating him and performing CPR, but their efforts were not successful, according to a zoo news release.

Kazi was brought in to be a social companion for Dobby, another 2-year-old giraffe at the zoo.

Staff described Kazi as a laid back and social animal who loved to engage with zoo guests.

