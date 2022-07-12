Meet BB, the Denver Zoo's new giraffe

Happy first birthday, BB! You've brought us so much joy in the last year, and we've loved getting to watch you grow into a BB-eautiful little lady! Let's take a quick look back at BB over the year. As the youngest, and smallest, member of our giraffe tower right now, BB is instantly recognizable. Many have fallen in love with her sweet, cautiously curious personality. She has grown more and more confident with age, and keepers have been working hard to help her become more comfortable with new people, places and objects. As BB fans know, she has tons of confidence with the herd; the littlest giraffe in our tower has been pushing her way to the front of the crowd since the beginning! Keepers have also been working with BB on hoof care behaviors, and they are excited to see her become more comfortable putting her foot on the block, which is an important milestone in her training. If you're visiting the Zoo today, be sure to wish our lovely little one a very happy birthday!!