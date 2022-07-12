Meet BB, the Denver Zoo's new giraffe

DENVER — Denver Zoo's reticulated giraffe herd added a new member last week with the arrival of BB, a 21-month-old female who was born right here in Colorado.
The zoo describes BB – her name is short for Bailey's Baby – as an "adorably curious and brave little giraffe."
She was born in September 2020 at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs to first-time mom Bailey and arrived at Denver Zoo on July 7.
"While BB had a bit of quiet time behind the scenes to help her adapt to her new surroundings, she's adjusting well and is already outside exploring the yard, befriending Dobby and Kipele and delighting guests," according to Denver Zoo on Facebook.
It's good news for a herd that lost a member earlier this year: 19-year-old Heshimu died in March.
> The video above aired in September 2020 just before BB was born.
BB's move was part of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums matches animals through accredited organizations for breeding with a goal of creating a genetically diverse population.
Here's video from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on BB's birth and her first few weeks of life:
And a video to celebrate BB's first birthday:
