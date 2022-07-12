x
Meet BB, the Denver Zoo's new giraffe

She was born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and joined the Denver herd this month.

DENVER — Denver Zoo's reticulated giraffe herd added a new member last week with the arrival of BB, a 21-month-old female who was born right here in Colorado.

The zoo describes BB – her name is short for Bailey's Baby – as an "adorably curious and brave little giraffe."

She was born in September 2020 at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs to first-time mom Bailey and arrived at Denver Zoo on July 7.

"While BB had a bit of quiet time behind the scenes to help her adapt to her new surroundings, she's adjusting well and is already outside exploring the yard, befriending Dobby and Kipele and delighting guests," according to Denver Zoo on Facebook.

It's good news for a herd that lost a member earlier this year: 19-year-old Heshimu died in March.

> The video above aired in September 2020 just before BB was born.

RELATED: Denver Zoo's 19-year-old giraffe Heshimu dies after sudden decline in her health

Credit: Denver Zoo
BB hangs out in the yard with her new herd members at the Denver Zoo.

BB's move was part of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums matches animals through accredited organizations for breeding with a goal of creating a genetically diverse population.

Here's video from Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on BB's birth and her first few weeks of life:

A Look Back at BB's First Month

As you may know, 8-year-old reticulated giraffe, Bailey, gave birth on Sept. 28, 2020, to a healthy female giraffe calf, who we named BB on her one-month birthday! Join African Rift Valley Senior Lead Keeper, Amy, for a recap of the littlest herd member's first month of progress. You can watch BB, Bailey and the rest of the 17-member giraffe herd on our two outdoor yard cameras, live daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. MT, on the Zoo's YouTube channel at or on the giraffe cam page on our website at http://cmzoo.org/giraffecam.

Posted by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Thursday, October 29, 2020

And a video to celebrate BB's first birthday:

Happy First Birthday, BB!

Happy first birthday, BB! You've brought us so much joy in the last year, and we've loved getting to watch you grow into a BB-eautiful little lady! Let's take a quick look back at BB over the year. As the youngest, and smallest, member of our giraffe tower right now, BB is instantly recognizable. Many have fallen in love with her sweet, cautiously curious personality. She has grown more and more confident with age, and keepers have been working hard to help her become more comfortable with new people, places and objects. As BB fans know, she has tons of confidence with the herd; the littlest giraffe in our tower has been pushing her way to the front of the crowd since the beginning! Keepers have also been working with BB on hoof care behaviors, and they are excited to see her become more comfortable putting her foot on the block, which is an important milestone in her training. If you're visiting the Zoo today, be sure to wish our lovely little one a very happy birthday!!

Posted by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

