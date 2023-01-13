Oldest monkey of its kind in North America dies at Denver Zoo

At age 31, Cinnamon was the oldest titi monkey on the continent.

DENVER — The Denver Zoo said goodbye this week to a monkey that died at the ripe old age of 31.

The coppery titi monkey, named Cinnamon, was the oldest titi monkey in North America and was one of just three monkeys of her kind in North American zoos, Denver Zoo said.

She loved grooming her companions and was fast friends with every monkey she met, the zoo said.

Keepers had a special relationship with Cinnamon, who loved to play with zip ties. When she had some veterinary procedures done recently, zoo staff showed their support by wearing zip ties in their hair to her exams.

National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore once photographed the eye-catching primate for his Photo Ark Project.

Denver Zoo said keepers noticed a change in Cinnamon's health in recent weeks and discovered she was in late-stage kidney failure. Her care team was able to keep her comfortable with medication, but her condition and quality of life continued to decline and they made the "difficult" decision to euthanize her.

"Cinnamon was a beloved resident of Denver Zoo, and will be missed by her keepers, volunteers, staff and guests alike," the zoo said on Facebook.

