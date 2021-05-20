Guests soon can visit the Denver Zoo animal hospital

According to a release from the Denver Zoo, the hospital will give guests an immersive, unprecedented look at the veterinary team in action.

DENVER — Visitors will be able to get a close-up look at the medical care provided to more than 3,000 animals at the Denver Zoo when the new animal hospital there is opened to guests soon.

According to a release from the Denver Zoo, the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Animal Hospital will give guests an immersive, unprecedented look at the veterinary team in action.

Zoo officials will celebrate the public grand opening of the hospital Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, the release said.

The release said after the ceremony, elected officials and attendees would be invited to watch a routine animal procedure in the Schlessman Family Foundation Visitor and Education Center and take a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility.

At 22,000 square feet, the release said, the hospital is among the most advanced animal hospitals in the industry, with two fully-equipped treatment rooms, a high-performance diagnostic laboratory, a cutting-edge surgery suite and a CT scanner.

Funded by a city bond program passed by voters in 2017 as well as private donations, the release said the hospital has been up and running since fall 2020 but has so far been closed to the public.

The release said the hospital would open exclusively to members from May 24 through May 31 and to all guests starting on June 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

