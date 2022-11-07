x
Animals

Denver Zoo rhino is sporting a stylish anklet, and here's why

Rudy the rhino's anklet is much more than a statement piece, it is part of a national research project to track the animal's activity.
Credit: Denver Zoo
Rudy the rhino wearing his activity tracker

DENVER — Rudy the black rhino is a style icon – at least according to Denver Zoo, which the 29-year-old rhinoceros calls home – but his latest bling is more than just a statement piece.

Rudy is sporting an anklet that functions as an activity tracker. As he's getting in his steps, the tracker monitors his movements, behaviors, health and physical fitness.

It's part of a research project organized by the American Institute of Rhinoceros Science. Rudy and other rhinos in zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums are taking part, Denver Zoo said.

The project was "created to improve rhino wellbeing and help save species with science in zoos," the zoo said.

Rudy, whose full name is Rudisha, is Denver Zoo's only black rhino, arrived in Denver in 2016 from the Oklahoma City Zoo. He was born at Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kan.

Rudy's a very food-motivated rhino who loves apples, according to the zoo's website. Visitors can see him just to the right of the main entrance near the Gates Center.

