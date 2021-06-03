Denver Zoo opens new sloth habitat

Linne's two-towed sloths Charlotte, Elliot will be reunited after more than two years living in separate quarters, and they will be joined by their offspring.

DENVER — Denver Zoo announced a new sloth habitat is now open.

Linne's two-towed sloths Charlotte, Elliot will be reunited after more than two years living in separate quarters, and they will be joined by their offspring.

The new exhibit in the Tropical Discovery area is designed to give Charlotte and Elliot the space and features they need to live their best lives, and also provides visitors with a unique vantage point, the zoo said.

The new 22-foot tree is sheltered under high, sky-lit ceilings that provide a sunny backdrop that provides plenty of natural light.

The zoo said visitors eyes will be naturally drawn up to the branches, vines and ropes as the sloths walk 360 degrees around the habitat.

Linne’s two-toed sloths, also known as Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth or southern two-toed sloth, are found in the rainforests of South America.

They are primarily a nocturnal spices that spend 15 to 20 hours a day sleeping, and become active from about an hour after sunset until an hour or two before sunrise.

There are two different types of Linne's sloths, two-towed and three-towed. Including the pygmy three-toed, maned, pale-throated, brown-throated and Hoffman’s, there here are six different known species of sloths.

