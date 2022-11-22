Yuri the tiger passes away at Denver Zoo

Yuri, who was 12 years old, came to the Denver Zoo in 2019.

DENVER — The Denver Zoo said on Tuesday that Yuri, a 12-year-old Amur tiger, has passed away.

In a post to their Facebook page, the zoo said that Yuri's health declined in October, with an exam revealing that he was experiencing anemia, dehydration and systemic inflammation. With concern about his prognosis and quality of life, his care team made the decision to humanely euthanize him to prevent further suffering.

Yuri came to the Denver Zoo from the Bronx Zoo in 2019 at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. During his time at the Denver Zoo, Yuri was treated for a number of chronic health conditions including liver and neurological diseases.

According to the staff that cared for him, Yuri was remembered for being a giant goofball and as a resilient fighter who overcame obstacle after obstacle.

"Yuri was a giant goofy cat," said a member of his care staff. "He loved to rest in the sun whenever it was out. He was known for having his tongue sticking out at any given moment, especially when he was sleeping. He loved playing with his favorite toys like his rocker, snack shack, and barrels. He would always walk with keepers along his habitat barrier, chuffing the whole way."

