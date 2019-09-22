DENVER, Colorado — Denver Zoo celebrated Wold Rhino Day the best way by announcing the pregnancy of their 11-year-old greater-one horned rhino, Tensing.

Zoo officials added that the newborn may grow up 6,000 pounds as an adult.

“Tensing’s pregnancy is an incredible example of what Denver Zoo—and other zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums—do to ensure the survival of many vulnerable, threatened and endangered species,” said Brian Aucone, Senior Vice President for Animal Sciences. “This was a multi-year process that involved countless hours of care and training, and the cooperation of partner zoos, including Cincinnati Zoo and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS