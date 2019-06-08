MORRISON, Colo. — A $500 reward is being offered for information about the illegal killing of a deer in the Willow Springs subdivision of Morrison in Jefferson County, Colorado Parks, and Wildlife (CPW) announced on Tuesday.

The injured doe was found Monday afternoon near the intersections of Willow Springs Drive and Golf Course Drive. She had been hit twice with arrows from a crossbow and was euthanized by officers due to her condition, according to CPW.

The reward is being offered through CPW’s Operation Game Thief program which is a Wildlife Crimestoppers organization.

Anyone with information can make a report to the Denver wildlife service center at 303-291-7227 or to Operation Game Thief by phone at 1-877-265-6648 or via email at game.thief@state.co.us. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

