Animals

Dog dies after falling through ice on pond in Highlands Ranch park

Resuscitation efforts failed for the English bulldog at Cheese Ranch Park, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.
A South Metro Fire Rescue team cuts through the ice on a pond to reach a dog that fell through at Cheese Ranch Park in Highlands Ranch on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A 7-year-old English bulldog died after falling through the ice on a pond on Friday in Highlands Ranch, according to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

The dog went underwater in a pond in Cheese Ranch Park, near South University Boulevard and South Quebec Street, SMFR said in a tweet.

No people went onto the ice to attempt a rescue and instead stayed on shore and called 911, SMFR said.

A rescue diver was able to find the dog under the water. Firefighters attempted resuscitation efforts, but the dog died, the fire agency said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office assisted on scene.

Firefighters search for an English bulldog that fell through the ice on a pond at Cheese Ranch Park in Highlands Ranch on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.

Fire agencies say to never chase a dog onto the ice and instead to call 911 for help. Last winter, firefighters had to rescue several people who chased their dog onto ice and fell through.

