Owner cited after dog kills doe in JeffCo

There have been two fatal attacks involving deer in recent weeks but the other owner has not been identified, according to CPW.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is urging pet owners to keep their animals away from wildlife after two deer were fatally wounded by dogs in Jefferson County.

The agency said that dogs chasing wildlife is illegal and owners could be cited, which is what happened in JeffCo recently.

“People may forget that their pet dog is a predator and they can injure and kill wildlife if not properly controlled,” said Wildlife Officer Joe Nicholson. “Dog owners are liable for the damage they cause to wildlife.”

>The video above is about the dangers pumpkins can pose to wildlife.



Dog owners can be cited for negligently allowing their dog to harass wildlife, which carries a $274 fine, including surcharges. If a dog attack leads to the death of wildlife, the owner can be cited for illegal take. The fine associated with the illegal take would be $959 for deer and $1,370 for elk, including surcharges.

The two incidents in Jefferson County involved dogs mortally wounding doe (female) deer. In one of the incidents near Evergreen on Oct. 20, the dog owner was cited for both illegal take of the deer and for negligently allowing their dog to harass wildlife. The second incident also involved a dog mortally wounding a deer, but that dog and its owner have not been identified.



Dogs that chase wild animals can cause them extreme stress and injuries from bites. If that occurs in late winter, many big game animals susceptible to dog harassment are pregnant females. As they run to escape, deer and elk expend crucial energy that can lead to an increase in the mortality rate of the animals or their unborn calves and fawns.



"By winter, deer and elk are just trying to survive the snow and lack of forage," Nicholson said. "If dogs chase them, they quickly expend their already limited fat stores, leading to poor health and eventual death from starvation. That is what we are trying to prevent."



While it may be legal to let dogs run free in some recreation areas, wildlife managers strongly recommend keeping pets on a leash whenever encounters with animals are likely.



"The stress and injuries caused by dogs are concerns, but so are conflicts," said Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb. "Each year, we investigate numerous incidents in which a person is injured by a wild animal. A common factor in many of these situations is that the victim's dog first approached or harassed the animal."

Lamb adds that because moose see dogs as a predatory threat, the large ungulates will aggressively try to stomp any dog that approaches it, often chasing it back to its owner who then becomes the target of the angry moose.



There have been at least four moose attacks this year in Colorado - three of which had dogs involved - that resulted in injuries to humans.



In addition, Lamb warns that mountain lions, bears or coyotes can easily make a meal of a dog.



"Predators do not differentiate between their natural prey and a dog," said Lamb. "You don't want to be in a situation where you watch your pet being eaten. The best way to keep this from occurring is to either keep the pet close to you on a short leash, or leave it at home if you are heading to an area where you might encounter wildlife."

To report any instance of dogs chasing wildlife, the public can call their local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office or Colorado State Patrol. CPW’s Denver office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and can be reached at 303-291-7227.