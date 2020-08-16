Goose chase: Animal control officers catch domestic geese found in park

JeffCo officials offer a reminder to not abandon domesticated animals that can't survive on their own.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County animal control officers found themselves in a "fowl" situation last week when some domestic geese were spotted at O'Fallon Park.

"It was an interesting challenge for the group since we rarely catch birds, much less waterfowl," said the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Facebook.

A Denver Parks ranger spotted the geese at the mountain park between Evergreen and Morrison and called Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Animal Control for help. The geese were approaching people for food and didn't know how to fly, the sheriff's office said.

A team of animal control officers worked together, even wading through water and enduring some honks from their targets, to catch the birds safely.

The situation sounds amusing, but it had a serious side. Domestic animals can't survive on their own. It wasn't known how the geese ended up in the park, but the sheriff's office used the incident to offer a reminder to not release animals into the wild.

"We share this story as a reminder to the public that abandoning an animal constitutes criminal cruelty/neglect, and the release of any kind of animal (domestic or wild) is also a violation of both Jeffco Open Space, CO and Denver Park regulations," the sheriff's office Facebook post says.

The owner of the geese, or anyone interested in adopting them, can find them at the Foothills Animal Shelter.