DENVER — If you're looking for a furry companion, the Dumb Friends League is now offering a cheaper option for those who want to adopt a cat.

Starting Friday through Halloween, the Dumb Friends League will be offering $10 adoption fees for all adult cats ages one and above at both the Buddy Center in Castle Rock and the Leslie A. Malone Center in Denver.

Bailey

Dumb Friends League

Spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip ID, a free office visit with a participating veterinarian and 30 days of free pet insurance from PetFirst will all be included in the adoption.

Catherine

Dumb Friends League

To view what pets are available for adoption, visit the Dumb Friends League website.

