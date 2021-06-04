Barr Lake bald eagle nest destroyed when tree falls

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the eaglets did not survive.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — An eagles nest was destroyed at Barr Lake State Park in Brighton after the tree it was in fell, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said on Tuesday.

CPW said two eggs were discovered underwater, and the eaglets inside did not survive.

Park staff was able to retrieve the basket to the nest, which was originally put up in the tree in 1986.

CPW said with the help of their biologists they will work to put the basket back up into another viable tree later this summer.

Nests are typically seven to eight feet across, and are usually found in tall trees high above ground.

CPW said eagles often choose dead limbs in tall tree, possibly because their vision is not obstructed by foliage. Nests are also often found near water.

Female bald eagles lay one to three dull white eggs, and the incubation period lasts about 35 days, which involves both the male and female eagles keeping the eggs warm.

There are also bald eagle nests at Standley Lake and Fort Saint Vrain with eggs that are expected to hatch soon.

