Bull elk freed after being caught in ropes in Golden

CPW is also in the midst of a five-year study to better understand elk movements in the Golden area.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) was able to free a bull elk that had become entangled in roping and was hung up in trees near Golden High School.

CPW officers responded Tuesday morning after a resident reported seeing a bull elk with a rope caught in its antlers and a lengthy portion of it trailing behind.

Officers found the elk entangled in a thicket near 24th Street and Cheyenne Drive and were able to tranquilize it so it could be freed.

CPW said its officers were able to remove the roping and, after receiving a reversal agent, the elk ran off. Wildlife officers did not observe any serious injuries and other than being exhausted, they believe the elk will have a full recovery.





"Land managers rope off areas to try to prevent elk from damaging them," said wildlife manager Matt Martinez. "It is an aspect of the landscape and shows the intersection of humans and wildlife in our urban interface. Land managers have every right to protect their property and the ones in Golden do as good of a job as they can to mitigate conflicts like these. We appreciate their efforts, but these things still can and do happen."



"Thanks to the local resident who reported this immediately, we were able to have a quick response and freed the elk without it sustaining any serious injury."



CPW said it is in the midst of a five-year study to better understand elk movements and land use in the Golden area. Results will help inform wildlife managers of possible management strategies related to herd management plan objectives and habitat use.

