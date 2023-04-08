Elk runs into a Douglas County Sheriff's vehicle

The incident occurred as the deputy was driving down Highway 85 near the town of Sedalia.

SEDALIA, Colo. — According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), an elk ran into the side of one of their patrol vehicles late Thursday night.

The deputy driving the vehicle was headed down Highway 85, north of Daniels Park Road when the elk collided with the side of the car at approximately 10 p.m..

The deputy was not injured in the crash and was able to crawl out of the passenger side of the vehicle, according to DCSO.

The elk did not survive the incident.

