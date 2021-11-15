Meet Dennisaurus Rex: Colorado Springs' local emu

Dennis is used to getting his photo taken and social media fame.

DENVER — He goes by the name of Dennisaurus Rex, or Dennis for short, but this seven-month-old Emu has been getting a lot of attention on social media after being spotted walking around Garden of the Gods, Manitou Springs and Old Colorado City.

"Cuddly, cuddly, and funny in the morning," is how Bill-Sue Mitchell, Dennis' owner, describes him.

Mitchell has been raising Dennis as a pet.

"I’ve always wanted an Emu every since I found out when I was young that the male emu actually sit on the eggs, hatch the eggs and raise the babies," said Mitchell.

After getting Dennis, she had another idea.

"I thought why not? Why not take your emu for a walk?" said Mitchell.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.