Lack of oxygen leads to fish die-off at Mann-Nyholt Lake in Brighton

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the lake is experiencing an algae bloom that is depleting oxygen and killing fish.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A recent algae bloom combined with high water temperatures is killing fish at Mann-Nyholt Lake.

In a tweet Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said they were notified about several dead fish at the lake located in Adams County.

According to CPW District Wildlife Manager Jerrie McKee, the conditions were caused by several factors, including higher water temperatures, lower levels of running water that feeds the lake, and a recent algae bloom that have resulted in lower levels of dissolved oxygen available for aquatic life.

McKee said some species are more susceptible as dissolved oxygen levels fall and include minnows and gizzard shad, which is the majority of the die-off at this point.

CPW said the event will impact aquatic life and fishing conditions in the immediate future.

Various agencies, including the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Tri-County Health, and the local parks department have been notified of the current conditions and may conduct additional monitoring and testing as they deem necessary.

