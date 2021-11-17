Florida surpasses 1,000 manatee deaths

The FWC says there just hasn't been enough seagrass — the manatee's main source of food — in a major waterway where the animals tend to gather in the cooler months.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It hasn't been a good year for the beloved manatee, and it continues to get worse. For the first time, Florida reports more than 1,000 manatee deaths in a single year.

From the beginning of the year through Nov. 12, 2021, there have been a total of 1,003 deaths, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's latest report.

The figure surpasses the total of 637 deaths reported in 2020 and even the previous all-time high of 830 deaths in 2013, which happened following a red tide outbreak, according to The Associated Press.

State wildlife officials say the biggest factor contributing to manatee deaths appears to be starvation, especially in portions of the Indian River Lagoon on the state's east coast where the animals go to congregate in the cooler months. Since 2011, the FWC said, algal blooms contributed to reduced water clarity and light penetration that prohibits seagrass from growing.

The vegetation is the manatee's primary source of food.

"The loss of more than 1,000 manatees this year is deeply concerning and will have serious repercussions for years to come," ZooTampa at Lowry Park said in a statement, in part.

ZooTampa announced it's joining the effort to reclassify manatees as "endangered" rather than its current "threatened" status under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. Republican U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan wrote a letter earlier this year to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asking for the manatee to be considered as "endangered" given the dramatic increase in manatee deaths.

"Time is of the essence," Buchanan wrote in June.

Florida is quickly closing in on 1,000 manatee deaths so far this year. The record-breaking number of deaths loss of Florida’s iconic mammal must be prevented by immediately passing my bill, the Manatee Protection Act, to re-designate Florida manatees as “endangered.” pic.twitter.com/rr8bJZZGWl — Rep. Vern Buchanan (@VernBuchanan) November 16, 2021

The Florida manatee is a native species that can be found in multiple waterways across the state. According to FWC, there are an estimated 7,520 to 10,280 manatees statewide today. The agency reclassified them from an endangered species in 2017.

"Manatees are in serious trouble," ZooTampa said. "Our David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center, which is the second-largest in the country, has been operating at near capacity for almost 10 months, providing around the clock care and rehabilitation to the most critically ill manatees from across Florida including a record number of orphaned calves."