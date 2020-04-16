PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla — Dogs at one of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control's kennels have a big reason to smile and wag their tails right now.

For the first time in the shelter's history, they all got new homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

"An incredible and joyful thing happened today. For the first time in the history of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, we have completely emptied one of our three dog kennels," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

The Kennel Two staff celebrated in the empty housing unit -- all 48 double-sided units empty.

Shelter staff thanked the community and their placement partners, saying they truly could not do it without their help.

"Thank you to our incredible foster parents who open their heart and homes to thousands of pets each year; thank you to everyone who has opted to adopt a shelter pet - whether it be here or from any of the other amazing organizations out there; thank you to our placement partner organizations far and wide - without them, this would not be possible," the shelter wrote.



The shelter is asking others to help keep the momentum going since they still have dogs, cats, horses and a pig available for adoption or foster at their main kennel.

Anyone interested in fostering or adopting can see available animals, apply here.

