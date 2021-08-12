Name your own price and adopt a new feline family member

More than 50 cats and kittens are available at Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden.

GOLDEN, Colo. — If you're looking for a new feline companion, Foothills Animal Shelter has a deal for you. The shelter is letting people name their own price when adopting cats and kittens from Friday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 22.

A Foothills Animal spokesperson said more than 50 cats and kittens are available for adoption.

>Video above: Why there are hundreds of cats in an alley off Larimer Square?

All of the cat adoptions include spay or neuter surgery, microchipping, a bag of Purina Pro Plan food, 30 days of free pet insurance, age-appropriate vaccinations and a voucher for a free vet visit.

If cats aren't what you're looking for, Foothills also has dogs and small animals also available for adoption. However, those animals are not part of the name your own price adoptions.

The shelter's adoption center is open 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. every day. The shelter's website says people should enter through the adoption center doors and go to the Adoption Centers to see available animals. During peak hours, people may be put on a waiting list and may be limited on visiting animals, according to the shelter.

Foothills Animal Shelter is located at 580 McIntyre Street in Golden, which is just off of 6th Avenue between Indiana Street and West Colfax Avenue.

Here are some of the cats available for adoption at Foothills Animal Shelter 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

