10 puppies in need of names; here's how you can get a chance to name one

People who donate to Foothills Animal Shelter by Friday will be entered into a drawing to name a puppy.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Do you want to name a puppy while also helping other shelter animals? If so, head over to Foothills Animal Shelter.

People who donate to the shelter by Friday will be entered into a drawing to name one of 10 pit bull puppies Foothills is taking care of. In addition, donations made to the shelter for the rest of August will be doubly impactful as they will be matched dollar-for-dollar.

The puppies came into Foothills' care after their mother, Tiana, was brought to the shelter as part of their protective custody program. The shelter said they initially didn't know the 2-year-old pit bull was pregnant when she came to them.

Tiana gave birth to the 10 puppies while receiving care at the shelter. She and her pups went to a foster home while the pups were nursing, the shelter said.

“Tiana is one of the sweetest dogs we have met," Tiana's foster parent said. "She has so much love in her heart. She enjoys being around her people. If allowed, she likes to be a couch potato and bed snoozer with you.”

After raising the puppies, Tiana came back to the shelter and was quickly adopted. The puppies are still in foster care at the moment, Foothills said.

The puppies will be available for adoption in a few weeks, Foothills said.

