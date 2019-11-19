FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Looking around neighborhoods in Fort Collins, you might notice some furry rule-breakers: outdoor cats.

While outdoor cats seem like part of life for many, the city's municipal code outlaws cats, along with all other pets, from roaming unrestrained.

But it's a bit more complicated than that. While outdoor cats are illegal within city limits, the Larimer County code does allow for cats to roam freely.

"You have so many more people ... so many more dangers animals can face in the actual city versus unincorporated Larimer County," said Tylor Starr, spokesperson for the Larimer Humane Society.

Fort Collins' municipal code requires cats, like dogs, to be under some kind of restraint while outside. That could be a leash, an enclosure or "catio" in a yard or porch, or cat fencing on the top of a fence to prevent a cat from jumping over it.

