Moose that’s been roaming Fort Collins for days relocated to Laramie River Valley

The moose was spotted near Old Town Fort Collins as well as lounging in Lee Martinez Park.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A moose that was first spotted in a residential area of Fort Collins and was later seen near Old Town has been relocated.

The first sighting of the young cow moose was near North Taft Hill Road and West Vine Drive about a mile away from Colorado State University’s Foothills Campus. Jason Clay, a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said this was late last week.

Tuesday evening, 9NEWS viewer Diane Parker spotted the moose near North College Avenue and Cherry Street just north of the main strip of Old Town Fort Collins.

She texted photos of the moose to 9NEWS.

Wildlife officers later found the animal “bedded down in some shade” at Lee Martinez Community Park off the Poudre River just north of Old Town, Clay said.

The roughly one-year-old animal has since been tranquilized and moved to the Laramie River Valley on Wednesday.

9NEWS partner the Fort Collins Coloradoan reports moose sightings in the Choice City are pretty rare. The last sighting we could find via Google was in 2017, and there was another in 2014.

As always, people who see wildlife are encouraged not to approach it, and to instead contact CPW.

