The newest Frederick police officer needs a name

The new officer was selected for his characteristics relating to courage and sociability.

FREDERICK, Colo. — The Frederick Police Department (FPD) is asking the public for help naming their new officer, a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd crossbreed.

The canine was recently acquired from a company in Michigan that specializes in pairing officers with K-9 partners.

> Above video: Meet the dogs of Colorado Parks & Wildlife.

Originally from Poland and born on Nov. 30, 2019, the new member of FPD will be trained as a dual purpose patrol and narcotics detection dog.

"I'm excited we are bringing back our K-9 program to Frederick," said Frederick Chief of Police Todd Norris. "It's been three years since the retirement of our previous K-9, Buran. The program will help foster community relations and be essential in improving safety for our officers."

FPD officer Ian Austin, who has over 10 years of K-9 experience as a sergeant in Adams County, tested 12 dogs looking for traits specifically to be the right fit for Frederick. The dog selected stood out for his characteristics relating to courage and sociability, according to FPD.

The new canine officer is acclimating to his home in Frederick and bonding with Austin. They will undergo eight weeks of training together with a local K-9 Unit before official patrols begin, said FPD. Once certified, the K-9 will sniff out drugs, search buildings and track suspects.

In the meantime, the police department is asking the community's help to name the new pup. Names can be summited online.

"Our K-9 program will also bring back vital education demonstrations during community events," said Norris. "I'm looking forward to our annual Fishing Clinic and DIY Day on Saturday, May 15, where we can introduce our new K-9 to our citizens."

