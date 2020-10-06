Goat rescued after getting stuck in Brighton irrigation pipe

You’ve "goat" to be kidding me! A small goat was rescued by firefighters Tuesday after getting stuck in a irrigation pipe.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — It’s not every day that Brighton Fire Rescue responds to a call for a goat in need of rescue, but on Tuesday firefighters with the department did just that.

Firefighters with Engine 55 were called to help free a goat that got stuck about 12 feet down an irrigation pipe. Photos from the scene show several other concerned goats standing by as firefighter worked to free the distressed goat.

Because the goat was so far inside the pipe, firefighters decided to dig it up, disconnect it and lift it with a skid steer out of the ground. From there, the goat was able to make its way out of the pipe, a tweet from the department says.

"We're happy to report the goat was healthy and happy to be out!" the tweet says.

Judging by the photo below, the goat is indeed relieved to be free and roaming once again. Carry on, little guy!