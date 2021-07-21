Weed eating goats take a wrong turn, roam Boulder County street

They were baaad and left the open space where they were supposed to be clearing out thistle.

SUPERIOR, Colo. — A herd of goats was very baaad Tuesday night when they went the wrong way and ended up roaming the streets of Boulder.

Deputies had a busy night herding the escaped animals after they left a nearby open space.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office( BCSO) said the bleating animals were supposed to be chewing thistle but ended up on the road after taking a wrong turn.

“I have no idea how I goat here,” one goat apparently replied when asked why they were in the neighborhood, according to the sheriff's office.

We are not kid-ding, sometimes you don’t know what you might end up doing while on duty. It was a busy night herding... Posted by Boulder County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

The use of goats to trim vegetation has become more popular recently.

As an alternative to chemical weed killers, one Parker neighborhood had hundreds of goats chomp down on noxious weeds in yards and fields surrounding homes over the course of 10 days.

Lani Malmberg and Donny Benz, the mother and son team that own that business, say the goats provide additional benefits.

Their split hooves till the soil, their waste fertilizes native grasses, and after they have a drink of water, they spread those nutrients around the field, according to Malmberg and Benz.

