180 horses seized from stables in animal cruelty, neglect investigation, says sheriff

The Grand County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Humane Society executed a search warrant at the Snow Mountain Stables to assess and care for the horses on site.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A horse stable in Grand County had 180 horses seized as part of an investigation into animal cruelty and neglect, the Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said.

The sheriff's office partnered with the Colorado Humane Society to execute a search warrant on the Snow Mountain Stables located at 1101 CR 53, which is near Granby in unincorporated Grand County.

After executing the search warrant on the property, support personnel assessed and provided supportive care for the horses during the ongoing investigation, said GCSO.

The Gilpin County Animal Response Team or GCART quickly responded to help the GCSO move 180 horses from the stable property. Six trucks with trailers and many personnel and help from the Jefferson County GCART team were used to move the animals.

The sheriff's office said the stables at this location are operated through a private vendor formally under contract with the YMCA of the Rockies but are not owned or operated by the YMCA of the Rockies.

"It is heartbreaking to acknowledge, that this is unfortunately our second significant animal welfare investigation this week," Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said. "We all know how harsh our weather can be during winters in Grand County. It is imperative that we as individual animal owners and the community as a whole recognize these conditions and follow appropriate standards of care for these animals in this environment.”

> Watch video above: U.S. House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.