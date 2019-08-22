GREELEY, Colo. — A K9 who served with the Greeley Police Department died Wednesday evening, according to a Facebook post from the department.

K9 Darwin was the department's second K9 officer and had a huge impact on the department and the community, the post says.

He passed away after enjoying a few years of retirement, according to the post.

> The video above shows K9 Ronin of the Castle Rock Police Department. Ronin does cardio and strength training in a heated pool.

The department shared numerous photos of K9 Darwin and said they represented just a small portion of the drugs, guns and dangerous criminals that he took off the streets.

