Helicopter airlifts hiker after grizzly bear attack in Wyoming

The man was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Montana where he is receiving treatment.

MEETEETSE, Wyo. — A man is recovering in a Montana hospital after being injured by a grizzly bear in northwestern Wyoming.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) said the man was injured by a bear while hiking Francs Peak west of Meeteetse on Monday.

The man was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Billings, Montana, where he is receiving treatment, according to WGFD, who was called by Park County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming to investigate the incident.

WGFD said its initial investigation indicates the incident was a surprise encounter between the man and a grizzly bear.

The man, an experienced out-of-state recreationist, was hiking at high elevation when he encountered the bear at close range. The encounter happened too suddenly for him to deploy the bear spray he was carrying, according to WGFD.

Based on the information gathered during the initial investigation, WGFD said it plans no management action at this time and it will continue to monitor bear activity in the area.

"We wish the individual a full and speedy recovery," said WGFD Cody Regional Wildlife Supervisor Corey Class.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and WGFD said they will continue to investigate the incident.

