COLORADO, USA — The Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund, a group working to bring the gray wolf back to Colorado, has collected enough signatures to get the wolf initiative on the ballot in 2020.

The last of the native wolves in Colorado are believed to have been killed by humans in the 1940s.

The group wants to bring them back to "restore the natural balance."

The wolf action fund said the public agrees with them, but over the years, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission has met and decided not to re-introduce the wolf every time.

“Each time, despite majority of a favor of support in this state, the commission voted against wolf restoration," John Murtaugh, a volunteer with the group said in August. "So we’re hoping to change that by being able to demonstrate we’ve got the votes, this is the will of the people."

