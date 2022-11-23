Guinness World Records: Oldest living dog on earth is in California

Gino Wolf, a 22-year-old Chihuahua (in human years), was verified to be the "oldest living dog" on earth, Guinness World Records published.

Gino was adopted by his now father, Alex Wolf, in Boulder, Colorado, in 2002.

"I've taken great care of him over the years, and he is still in relatively very good shape...and really cute still, which is surprising considering his age," Alex Wolf told Guinness World Records.

Pebbles, a toy fox terrier, previously held the world record for the oldest living dog before he passed away on October 3, 2022.

"Pebbles peacefully passed away from natural causes at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, USA with her owners Bobby and Julie Gregory by her side," Guinness World Records reported.

If you think you have the world's oldest living dog, you can apply for the prestigious rank here.