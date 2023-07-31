Remaining big game hunting licenses go on sale this week

Colorado hunters can try to nab any big game hunting licenses remaining after the primary and secondary draw.

DENVER — A big day on the calendar of Colorado hunters arrives this week.

Hunters mark their calendars for the first Tuesday in August each year to take a shot at any big game hunting licenses remaining after the primary and secondary draws.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said any remaining licenses for 2023 will become available for purchase on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 9 a.m.

Over-the-counter licenses for elk, bear, archery pronghorn, and whitetail deer will go on sale at the same time. CPW said the limited licenses are first come first served and this is the first opportunity to get a big game hunting license outside of the draw process.



Licenses go on sale online, over the phone, and in-person at CPW offices and sales locations all at once.

Licenses that will become available include:

Limited licenses leftover after the primary and secondary draws for elk, deer, pronghorn and bear.

Limited elk, deer, pronghorn, and bear licenses that someone drew but surrendered or did not pay for during the secondary draw that took fewer than five resident preference points.

Limited licenses that were returned for refund/preference point restoration since the opening of the secondary draw but prior to July 24 and took fewer than five resident preference points to draw.

Over-the-counter licenses for elk, archery pronghorn, whitetail deer, and bear.

CPW suggests hunters purchase their licenses online at cpwshop.com because CPW offices and sales locations use the same system as you do at home. Additional licenses will become available as part of CPW's reissue process beginning Aug. 9.

