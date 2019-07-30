MEDORA, N.D. — A 17-year-old boy from Colorado is recovering in the hospital after being attacked by a bison over the weekend at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota.

Officials at the park said the teen was on a trail Saturday and walked between two bull bison that had been fighting. One bison charged the teen who was first treated by park rangers and Billings County paramedics before he could be taken by helicopter to a Bismarck hospital where he spoke with NBC over the phone.

"He came up behind me and he got his horn, slashed it through my leg and then he threw me up with his head about six feet into the air," the teen said. "So luckily, I fell onto my backpack, which saved my life, honestly. If I didn't have that, I would have a lot more injured."

The teen first noticed the herd during a morning hike, and said he was a safe distance away when suddenly one charged.

"I didn't do anything to like aggravate him. It was like all by chance," the teen said."I'm so thankful that I'm still alive."

This incident follows a separate incident at Yellowstone National Park where a nine-year-old girl was also tossed into the air by a bison. Park officials are warning visitors about getting too close to wildlife.

"They can turn on a dime and they can run 30 mph. You can't outrun a bison," said Rebecca Roland with Yellowstone National Park.

