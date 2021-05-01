Injured bear cub found in Durango, taken to rehabilitation facility

The emaciated cub was seen walking around and eating from birdfeeders, according to CPW.

DURANGO, Colo. — A young, emaciated bear that was spotted walking around and eating from birdfeeders has seen its fortunes take a turn for the better.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said they received multiple calls regarding the bear cub in an area north of Durango.

Local wildlife officers were able to find the cub and safely tranquilize it, CPW said in a Facebook post.

The cub was "extremely emaciated" and had injuries to its paws, CPW said.

The young bear was being taken to the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte, which is operated by CPW. Staff there plan to further evaluate and treat the bear's injuries, CPW said.

The bear will spend the rest of the winter at the rehabilitation center, which has helped in the recoveries of many other young bears over the years. The center mimics as much as possible the conditions an animal will face in the wild to prepare it for a successful release.

That means the bears at Frisco Creek have minimal contact with humans and live in a secure enclosure with other bears. The enclosure has tree branches, stumps, boulders to imitate conditions in a forest, and metal containers for hibernation.

In the spring, the young bear will be released back into the wild, CPW said.