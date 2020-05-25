WATCH: 10 ducklings rescued from storm drain near Littleton

9NEWS viewer Tommy Ashe found the ducklings behind a King Soopers and called West Metro Fire Rescue and Jefferson County Animal Control for help.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A good Samaritan was in the right place at the right time to help bring rescue to 10 ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain Sunday behind a Jefferson County King Soopers.

9NEWS viewer Tommy Ashe sent us video of the ducklings being rescued.

Ashe said he was walking behind the Governor's Plaza King Soopers at West Belleview Avenue and South Kipling Street about 12:30 p.m. when he noticed a mother duck acting frantic and quacking.

He said he saw the storm drain and looked inside to see the frightened little ducklings huddled together.

Ashe then called Jefferson County Animal Control and West Metro Fire Rescue to help get the ducklings out.

The first-responders arrived, took off the storm drain's grate with pry bars and used boards to block the pipe's openings, making sure the ducklings couldn't run away farther into the pipe.

The rescuers then used a net to scoop the scared babies out of the drain.

With the first scoop of the net, an animal control officer was able to get seven of the ducklings. In the above video, you see how the frightened ducklings rush to fall back in line with their mother.

About a minute later, after another scoop, the animal control officer was able to get out the last three ducklings.

He then walked them over in his net to a berm nearby, where the relieved mother duck and seven other ducklings were waiting.

It's a good thing Ashe found the ducklings when he did because a hard rainstorm hit the area soon after.